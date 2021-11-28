Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Decreases By 95.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

CSSEP opened at $27.20 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

