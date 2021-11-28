Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Increases By 385.5%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 385.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

