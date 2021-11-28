Short Interest in Defence Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Grows By 1,200.0%

Defence Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCFF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Defence Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.41.

