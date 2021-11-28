Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Rises By 1,469.8%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 1,469.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DVD stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. Dover Motorsports has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVD. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 14.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 128.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

