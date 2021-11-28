Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Rises By 255.6%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 357.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.