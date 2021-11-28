Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Declines By 98.9%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

