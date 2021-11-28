Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Declines By 98.9%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
