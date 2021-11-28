Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Declines By 76.7%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ENQUF stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

