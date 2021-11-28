Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 1,646.7%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 1,646.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter.

