Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 1,850.0%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JETMF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 23.96.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

