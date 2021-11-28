Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Drops By 85.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.