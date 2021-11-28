Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Increases By 400.0%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVDN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Innovative Designs
