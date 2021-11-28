Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Increases By 400.0%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

