Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Drops By 96.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $85.79.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

