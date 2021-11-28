Short Interest in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Declines By 75.0%

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNEU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

