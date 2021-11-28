Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Declines By 66.1%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.39. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $192.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

