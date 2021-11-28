Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Drops By 73.7%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Koç Holding AS has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

