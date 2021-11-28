Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Drops By 92.7%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICFF remained flat at $$26.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Nichias has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

