Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Expands By 203.7%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

