Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Decreases By 75.4%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

