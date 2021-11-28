Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Increases By 914.6%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 914.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $13.02 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

