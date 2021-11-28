Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 91.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Select Sands Company Profile
