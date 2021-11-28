Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 91.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

