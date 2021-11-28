Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Rises By 521.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 521.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

