Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Rises By 521.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 521.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.