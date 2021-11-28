Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Expands By 800.0%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

TTP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 9,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

