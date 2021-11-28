Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Decreases By 86.7%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

