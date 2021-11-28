Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 220.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UMGP stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.