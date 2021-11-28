Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 220.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of UMGP stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
