Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Grows By 401.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
