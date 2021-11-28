Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Grows By 401.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $128,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $202,000.

