Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Expands By 4,854.5%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 4,854.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VGII opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.