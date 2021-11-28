Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

SSSAF remained flat at $$57.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

