Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,121. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

