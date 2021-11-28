Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.