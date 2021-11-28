Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 47,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.84% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

