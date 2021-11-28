SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce sales of $732.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $765.21 million. SkyWest reported sales of $589.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. 507,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

