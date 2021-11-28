Smartlands Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $3,802.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00009316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

