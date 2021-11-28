Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.