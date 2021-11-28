SonoCoin (SONO) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $94,044.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00062293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.07457075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.23 or 0.99485843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io

