Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $183,870.21 and approximately $15,644.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,474.78 or 0.98426097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 778.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00632686 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 403,761 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

