SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 336.0 days.

Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 69.36. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

