Spartan Protocol Price Hits $0.29 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.55 or 0.07458635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,302.75 or 0.99870296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

