SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.1% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

