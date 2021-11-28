SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,108,000.

XSD opened at $234.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $153.18 and a 1-year high of $250.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.18.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

