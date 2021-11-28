Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $15.51. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 27,439 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

