Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 3,150 ($41.15) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,370 ($44.03).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,523 ($46.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,786.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,795.18. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

