Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SGSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 203,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,014. Spectrum Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
