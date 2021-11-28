Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 203,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,014. Spectrum Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

