Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

