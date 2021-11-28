Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 705 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

Shares of IDHD stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

