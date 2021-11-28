SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $649,000.88 and $243.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,979.53 or 0.97766449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00312499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00502229 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00185204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

