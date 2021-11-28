Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

