Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 10,300 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

