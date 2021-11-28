Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 4,500 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 166,229 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

