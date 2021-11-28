Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,975 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

PHYS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

