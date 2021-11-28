Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.